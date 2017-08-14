Yankees wish Devers was still at Hadlock

Rafael Devers watches his home run clear the fence at Yankee Stadium to tie the game for the Red Sox on Aug. 13, 2017. Just a month earlier, he was a member of the Portland Sea Dogs. (Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - Rafael Devers hit a stunning homer off Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the ninth inning, and fellow Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th as Boston beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Sunday night.



Chris Sale struck out 12 in his latest dominant performance, but Boston trailed 2-1 before the 20-year-old Devers connected on a 103 mph fastball and became the second left-handed hitter to homer off Chapman in his eight-year career.

Andrew Benintendi's game-winning single against the New York Yankees on Aug. 13, 2017 was a familiar sight to Sea Dogs fans. He played in Portland for several months in 2016 before being called up through the Red Sox system. (Photo: Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

By winning a battle of hard-throwing bullpens, the Red Sox upped their AL East lead to a season-high 5 1/2 games over rival New York. Boston (67-50) took two of three in the series and is a season-best 17 games over .500 after winning 10 of its past 11.

