Wrong-way crash in Brunswick kills one, sends three to hospital

BRUNSWICK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police say an elderly driver died Monday night after driving the wrong way on Route 1, colliding head-on with another driver.

Just before 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a sedan driving southbound in the northbound lane in the area of Cooks Corner. Police say by the time they responded, that driver collided head-on with a minivan traveling north.

The elderly driver died at the scene. Two adults and a teenager in the minivan were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries.

Route 1 northbound is reduced to one lane while Maine State Police investigate the crash.

An identity was not released pending notification of family.

