Woman who died in Auburn crash identified

UPDATE: Maine State Police identified the woman who died in the crash as 41-year-old Amie Wells of Greene

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman was killed Tuesday night in a crash just off the Maine Turnpike exit in Auburn, state police said.

According to the state Public Safety spokesperson, troopers said the woman's van ran into the back of a tractor-trailer on Washington Street.

Previous to the crash, state police said her van was spotted traveling the turnpike at a high rate of speed. A trooper had just activated his blue lights to pull the vehicle over when it took the Auburn exit.

Troopers and Auburn Police were at the crash site investigating as of late Tuesday night.

Note: A previous version of this story listed the victim as a male. Maine's Public Safety issued a correction late Tuesday night, stating the victim was instead a female. The story has been updated.

