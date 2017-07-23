Woman tries to kidnap 1-year-old girl in New Hampshire

(Photo: Rochester Police Department)

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) - Rochester police responded to a call at 8:41 a.m. on Jul. 23 involving a roadway disturbance between a woman and a man with his 1-year-old daughter, according to a Rochester Police Department press release.

Joanne E. Shaw, 25, was walking in the middle of Washington Street when the victim, 52, pulled over to ask if she needed a ride. Shaw said that she did and entered the victim's vehicle. The two did not know each other.

Soon afterwards, Shaw told the victim that she was taking his 1-year-old daughter who was riding in the car with them. Shaw made multiple attempts to unbuckle the young girl, and the two began to struggle while the male victim tried to pull over.

Once the car was stopped, Shaw grabbed the victim's keys and broke the ignition key in half. Shaw took the young girl and began to run. When the male victim caught up to her, she punched him twice in the face.

Officers arrived and began investigating the situation. They detained Shaw who resisted and then fought with an officer. The child was not injured.

Shaw has been arrested and charged with Kidnapping (class a Felony), Simple Assault x2 (class a Misdemeanors), Criminal Mischief (class a Misdemeanor), and Resisting Arrest or Detention (class B Misdemeanor).

Shaw is being held on a $5,000 cash bail and was transported to Strafford County House of Corrections pending her arraignment on Jul. 24 at 12:30 p.m. at Strafford Superior Court.

© 2017 WCSH-TV