Woman sought in connection with Western Union fund deception : Aubrun PD

AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Auburn Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the woman seen in the image below.
Police say this woman is being sought regarding Western Union funds that may have been deceptively obtained. Anyone with information please contact Detective Eric Bell at 207-333-6650 extension 2069, or at ebell@auburnmaine.gov Thank you!
