Woman saves old tree for one more day, but it may be cut soon

Jamie Howard, of South Portland, climbed in a tree Tuesday morning preventing tree cutters from bringing it down.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A woman took matters into her own hands Tuesday morning when she climbed into a tree slated for removal in her South Portland neighborhood.

Jamie Howard lives at 18 Coolidge Ave., just one house away from a small empty lot covered in trees, including a large one affectionately named 'Groot' by neighborhood boys. The name comes from a comic book movie featuring a superhero tree.





Howard told NEWS CENTER that the tree means a lot to the people in the neighborhood.

"Trees make our property and our street beautiful," Howard says.

"These trees are my view. Cutting down these trees, from my point of view, is equivalent to removing...my ocean view."

Howard says after the tree got its name, she decided to get involved. She contacted Jeff Walker, the realtor who had put the lot up for sale. Howard says she has been working for a while to find out more about what her community can do to prevent the cutting down of the trees.

Howard says she understands that real estate in her area is in high demand at the moment.

But for non-conforming lots like the one that houses the tree in question, the city of South Portland told Howard, a hearing is required and approval from the city. There is an ordinance that puts restrictions on developing non-conforming lots.

Howard says she has been working to find solutions so that she would not have to sit in the tree to protect it.

"The idea of cutting down the trees before you have a permit to develop on the land, I think is just resentful because they do not have it."

Howard says they owner of the lot, Liam McGrath, has not submitted plans for the build. McGrath called police Tuesday morning and was on scene but declined to comment to NEWS CENTER.

When the Greater Portland Tree Company came to cut trees off the lot Tuesday morning, Howard said she got in the tree and,

"I told them they were not going to cut down 'Groot' with me in it."

Howard admits that the owner does have a right to cut down the trees but she says it's not the right thing for the neighborhood.

The tree will not be cut down today, but Howard has been given one day to purchase the lot. She says neighbors want to buy the lot but as she explains, it is not for sale.

Howard says the original sale price of the piece of land was $110,000. When she contacted the realtor just a few weeks ago, the price of the lot had increased by another $100,000.

