Woman killed in Hebron hunting accident

Game Warden (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

HEBRON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Officials say a woman is dead after an apparent hunting accident Saturday morning in Hebron.

John MacDonald of the Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife said a woman in her thirties died from a wound suffered sometime around ten Saturday morning.

MacDonald said, 'the shooter has been identified as a man in his late thirties.'

MacDonald said it is unclear at this point if the woman was a hunter or a bystander. He said the investigation is in the early stages and the department is not ready to release any other details at this time.

NEWS CENTER will update this story when more details become available

© 2017 WCSH-TV