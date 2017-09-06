Woman in NH mansion dog breeding case facing new animal cruelty charges

New dog abuse charges in N.H.

OSSIPEE, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) - The state has filed several new charges against the owner of a Wolfeboro, New Hampshire mansion where more than 80 Great Danes were seized back in June.

Investigators say the mansion, valued at nearly $2 million, was housing an illegal dog breeding operation. The owner, Christina Fay, had once bred dogs at her home in Auburn, Maine.

As Fay arrived at Ossipee District Court, she learned she’s facing 12 new complaints of animal cruelty

The new complaints allege some of her dogs had to lay down, walk through or stand in floors covered in urine and feces inside her Wolfeboro mansion. Injuries to one dog’s tail were so severe “it required partial amputation”. Another’s conjunctivitis was so bad that “she was blind”.

“The conditions we saw in that house were absolutely horrible and our concern for those dogs were incredibly high that day and remain high now”, said Lindsay Hamrick of the Humane Society of the United States.

Investigators say conditions at the mansion, valued at nearly $2 million, were so bad the inside of the house was destroyed. As Bizarre as the case may seem, attorneys representing Fay are asking people not to judge her until they hear all the facts.

“Like anybody this has been an extremely difficult time for her. We do live in a time where people express outrage without learning all of the facts”, said attorney Jim Cowles.

‘She feels very deeply and strongly about the dogs and misses the opportunity to be able to know how they’re doing”, said attorney Kent Barker.

While the case makes its way through the courts, changes are already in the works to prevent a situation like this from happening again. New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu has pledged to support legislation being pushed by the Humane Society that would close loopholes in the state’s dog breeding laws.

“The Humane Society of the United States has come up with a pretty comprehensive solution to what we think needs to happen”, said Hamrick.

Hamrick says her agency has already spent a half million dollar on this case. Part of the legislation would require people convicted of charges to foot that bill.

Fay’s attorneys says she’s been kept out of her home since the raid occurred. They’re hoping to get the trial underway as soon as possible. Right now it is scheduled for October.

