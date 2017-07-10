Woman in critical condition after she hits a moose on I-95

Bull Moose (Photo: Paul E Tessier)

HOWLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) State Police say a woman from Fort Kent is in critical condition after her car struck a moose on I-95 near Howland.

The crash happened early Saturday morning. 23-year-old Maya Linnell is being treated for severe head injuries at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Linnell was flown to the hospital via Lifeflight. Troopers say Linnell was headed north when she hit a bull moose around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the roof of her honda accord was torn off. Two other cars hit the moose in the road when it was dead. Police say the drivers of the other cars only had minor injuries.

