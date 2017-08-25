Woman hits parked car of driver who was paying car insurance

Rollover on Brighton Avenue in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A section of Brighton Avenue in Portland was shut down Friday morning after a woman hit a parked car, sending her van to rollover in the middle of the road.

Woman hits parked car of person paying their car insurance bill. Only minor injuries. #NEWSCENTERmaine https://t.co/K3Ox2cBU7Y pic.twitter.com/ZOavBZC1YQ — WCSH 6 (@WCSH6) August 25, 2017

Police say the parked car was outside an insurance company. Police told NEWS CENTER the owner of the parked car had just gone to the business to pay his car insurance premium.

Police say the driver of the parked car did not have any injuries. The woman driving the van had only minor injuries.

