Woman driving while intoxicated causes 3-car crash in NH, police say

ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER) -- A New Hampshire woman faces a felony after causing a serious three-vehicle crash while intoxicated, according to the Rochester Police Department.

They say 21-year-old Megan Morrison of Farmington was driving northbound in a pickup truck on Route 125 Monday around 12:50 p.m. when she struck another pickup, driven by 63-year-old Mark Hale of Dover. He was stopped in traffic at the Oak Street intersection.

The impact of that crash forced Hale's truck to rear-end 24-year-old Michael Mills of Dover, who was driving a sedan, according to police.

They say both Morrison and her passenger were not wearing seatbelts. Morrison had a bench warrant for failing to appear in court, and was charged with felony-level driving while intoxicated, negligent driving and operating after suspension; police say there was evidence of both alcohol and drug use in the car.

Morrison was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for her injuries.

Hale was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

