Woman crashes into police cruiser, charged with OUI

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A police officer was transported to the hospital Tuesday after his cruiser was rear-ended on Route 1.

Police say Officer Glenn Tucker suffered non life-threatening injuries.

The driver who crashed into Officer Tucker is 31-year-old Taleisha Hale of South Portland, according to police. She was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of drugs.

Police say both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

