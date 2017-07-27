(Photo: Quaneysha Greeley)

QUEENS, N.Y. (NEWS CENTER) — The woman who is part of the duo expected to be charged with the murder of a woman from Cherryfield was in court Wednesday evening.

Quaneysha Greeley was refused extradition to Maine Wednesday. Court officials say Greeley will return to court in August.



Carine Reeves is expected to be arraigned on three fugitive charges in Queens County District Court in Queens, New York. Reeves also faces two felony assault charges and one weapons charge stemming from an incident that happened in February 2017.

Queens County District Court officials say Reeves faces up to 25 years in prison for just one of the assault charges.

After Reeves faces the charges stemming from the incident in February he could be extradited to Maine.

