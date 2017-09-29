Woman Charged After 80 Dead Animals Found in Trailer

30 year-old Ashleigh Tillson is being charged for animal cruelty.

SOUTH HERO, VERMONT (NECN) — A Vermont woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 80 dead animals were found in a trailer last week, according to the Grand Isle County Sheriff's Department.

Police responded to the South Hero home at 51 South St. on Sept. 21 after a report from the landlord, who entered the home after seeing the windows covered in flies. The landlord, who said that the resident, 30-year-old Ashleigh Tillson, had not lived in the home for some time, entered the trailer, saying there was a horrible odor inside and numerous dead animals.

Responding officials entered the home in protective gear and removed 80 dead animals, including rabbits, ferrets, birds and reptiles. Eight animals were found alive, including two rabbits, four lizards, one hedgehog and one chinchilla.

Tillson was charged and released on citation to appear in court on Oct. 19. It was not clear if she had an attorney.





© 2017 WCSH-TV