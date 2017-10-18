Woman burned escaping from Orland house fire

ORLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Firefighters say a woman must have gotten out of her home in Orland just in time before the exits were blocked by fire.

The fire on Thibs Drive was big enough by 1 a.m. on Wednesday that it was called in to firefighters by a witness across the Penobscot River from Verona Island.

Orland Assistant Fire Chief Julia Gray said first responders arrived to find the woman who lived in the house resting on her lawn. She had gotten herself out through a door but was burned on the way. The woman was sent for treatment to Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Firefighters supplemented the water they got from a nearby hydrant with tanker trucks. But by the time the fire was brought under control, Gray said the house a total loss. The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to learn how the fire started.

