Woman arrested after hitting bicyclist in Brunswick

Kristen Phillips Photo Courtesy Brunswick Police Department

BRUNSWICK, Maine - Brunswick police arrest 35-year-old Kristin Phillips of Brunswick for hitting a bicyclist on on Bath Road late Saturday night, then leaving the scene.

Police say the bicyclist, 23-year-old Jonathan Menard of Brunswick, was transported to Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Area law enforcement agencies were informed of the crash, and asked to be on the lookout for a car with front end damage. Shortly after, Topsham police stopped a Phillips in a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Phillips was arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. She was released on $1,440 cash bail. She is expected to be in court Sept. 19, 2017.

