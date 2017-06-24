Woman accidentally shoots herself

KNOX COUNTY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- According to police a young woman accidentally shot herself on Friday night. Police found Amber Kinney, 22, bleeding with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Sergeant Mitchell and Deputies Joslyn and Redmun said they immediately started administering first-aid to the victim and continued to tend to her wound and blood loss until St. George rescue showed up.

Kinney’s live-in boyfriend, Sam Ryan, 21, told police he was asleep and woke up to the sound of a gunshot. After an investigation, deputies concluded that Kinney had picked up a loaded 9mm handgun and it had accidentally discharged into her stomach.

Kinney was taken to Pen Bay Medical Center, Rockport, where she is in stable condition.

