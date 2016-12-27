Witness to fatal crash wishes she could have done more

SABATTUS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A witness to a fatal crash in Sabattus says she and others who were first on the scene tried to help the victims, but in one case it wasn’t enough.

46-year old Zachary Gibbens of Lewiston was pronounced dead at the scene after his box truck collided with a mini-van. The driver of the mini-van and her child passenger were extricated from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Along Route 126 today you could still see remnants of the crash on the side of the road, broken glass and parts of the vehicles. It happened yesterday just before 3 in the afternoon. Police say there were no issues impacting road conditions when the two vehicles collided head on.

Danielle Osgood heard the crash for her home nearby. Using her CPR training, she ran down to the scene to help.

"We tried to do chest compressions on him and we still couldn't find a pulse. We wanted to get him out of the vehicle to get him down to the ground but we just couldn't get him out of the truck, just couldn't do it. It was hard to see", she said.

Osgood says she feels awful she couldn’t do more to help. She say the victim’s wife reached out to her to thank her for her efforts.

“Tried to give some closure. I didn’t hear any last words because I wasn’t there for the whole time with him. It felt good for her to reach out to me and thank me for at least trying, because I didn't feel like I did enough at all, I wish I could've did more”, Osgood said.

Police say it could take awhile to determine the cause of the crash.

‘It certainly is difficult especially involving young adults and a young child. We have a job to do, we have to investigate the scene, investigate it properly and make sure that it's investigated thoroughly. it is difficult but we do have a job to do”, said Sabattus Police Chief Gary Baillargeon.

Both vehicles will undergo inspections. investigators are now waiting for the accident reconstruction reports.

Copyright 2016 WCSH