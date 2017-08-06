WCSH
Without space or curator, military museum expected to close

Associated Press , WCSH 4:44 PM. EDT August 06, 2017

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Military Historical Society's museum isn't expected to survive the move of the Maine National Guard headquarters from Camp Keyes to a new facility, Camp Chamberlain.
 
The new Maine National Guard Joint Force Headquarters is expected to open in January.
 
Brig. Gen. Dwaine Drummond tells the Kennebec Journal (http://bit.ly/2va0OJk) that the $32 million budget for Camp Chamberlain didn't include space for the museum. Without a home or curator, the museum will close and volunteers will scramble to store the museum's historical artifacts.
 
The museum's artifacts include Medals of Honor awarded to Maine military heroes and a pistol believed to have belonged Maj. Gen. Joshua Chamberlain. Other items include pre-Revolutionary War citizen militia flags, uniforms, weapons, photographs and war trophies.

© 2017 Associated Press


