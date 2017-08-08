With Olympics six months away, Bethel man training hard for bobsled spot

(NEWS CENTER) -- There's a countdown clock in the Lake Placid Olympic facility where Frank Del Duca lives and trains, but he doesn't pay too much attention to it. His focus is on hitting his day-to-day goals and preparing his body for team trials.

Spending time in the gym is nothing new for Del Duca. He was a stand out track athlete at Tel Star High School and the University of Maine. It wasn't until 2015 when he was first introduced to bobsledding, and he's been pushing forward ever since.

Del Duca says he was always iintrigued by the sport, but wasn't sure how to get into it. His fellow track and field teammates at UMaine told him about the bobsled track in Lake Placid. Del Duca decided to attend a rookie combine in 2015, and was living at the Olympic training center a month later.

His mission since then has been to prove himself as a push athlete. He's on track to earning a spot on the 2018 US Olympic bobsled team, but knows that nothing is set in stone.

"Every minute I'm in the training center, I try to get the most out of it that I can," says Del Duca. "Every minute I'm sprinting or lifting, I definitely give everything I have because I know that everyone else is as well. It's something that I just can't expect or take for granted."

Del Duca says training hard comes easy to him, especially when he thinks about those who have made sacrifices and supported him on this journey. "My parents, my uncle, my girlfriend, my friends, and people that have just heard my story, they'll send donations and send me text messages or emails and it just means the world to me." Del Duca says his ultimate goal would be to win an Olympic medal for the US as a push athlete on the bobsled team, then come back a win another one as a bobsled pilot. For now, he is honored to have the opportunity to work each day for the chance to represent his family, the state of Maine and the country on a national stage.

"It's an honor really, and it's an opportunity I didn't expect or think I would have. And it's something that I am just super grateful for."

