Wiscasset woman charged with sex offenses involving minors

Sarah Riggens (Photo: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

WISCASSET (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A woman in Wiscasset has been charged by the county sheriff's office with multiple sex offenses involving minors.

Sarah Riggens, 41, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the following:

- Two counts sexual exploitation of a minor (Class B felony);

- Dissemination of sexually explicit material (Class C felony);

- Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child (Class D misdemeanor);

- Possession of sexually explicit material (Class D misdemeanor)

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office did not release specific details on the conduct for which Riggens is accused of — only that the charges follow an investigation stemming from a child abuse referral from the Maine Department of Health & Human Services.

The victims are all young teenagers, according to the sheriff's office, and the purpose of withholding details is to protect the identity of those minors involved.

Riggens was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail and held without bail, pending an initial court appearance.

