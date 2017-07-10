Wiscasset man dies while boating with family on Damariscotta Lake

Full Frame Shot Of Water (Photo: Hany Rizk / EyeEm)

JEFFERSON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A family boating trip on Damariscotta Lake ended in death for a man from Wiscasset.

Maine Game Wardens said 43-year-old Corey Jacques died after falling off his boat as it was being towed to shore in Jefferson by another boater.

Jacques had been boating with his wife and daughter on Sunday afternoon. Wardens said he was reportedly wearing a personal floatation device when he fell into the water.

The Maine Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an investigation into the cause of death.

