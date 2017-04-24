Winthrop teen charged with parents' murder faces hearings on prosecution as an adult

AUGUSTA (Kennebec Journal) — Charged as a juvenile with the killing of both his parents, 18-year-old Andrew Balcer could be headed for a court hearing this summer to determine whether the Winthrop teenager should be prosecuted as an adult.
READ THE FULL STORY AT CENTRALMAINE.COM
Balcer is charged with murdering his parents, Antonio and Alice Balcer, both 47, early on Oct. 31, 2016, in their Winthrop home. He was 17 years old at the time his parents were killed.
Copyright 2017 Kennebec Journal
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs