Winthrop High School keeping student's memory alive

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — It has been almost three years since the sudden death of 17-year-old Kelsey Stoneton, which shocked the town of Winthrop.

The Winthrop High School has turned mourning into remembrance and will dedicate a sports field in her name on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Stoneton was a standout field hockey player and junior when she passed away. Her father, Joel Stoneton, is the athletic director and dean of students at Winthrop High School.

Kelsey Stoneton was a junior and standout field hockey player at Winthrop High School when she collapsed from pulmonary embolism in 2014.

Stoneton collapsed on Friday August 1, 2014 because of a pulmonary embolism and died a day later at Maine Medical Center.

