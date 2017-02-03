Winthrop EMTs help one of their own after devastating fire

WINTHROP, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Members of the Winthrop Ambulance Service are calling on the community to come out and support one of their own.

For the last 8 years, EMT Aaron Chase has helped others. Now he and his family need help. In December, fire destroyed their home and just about everything in it.

Saturday, a big benefit is planned to help them rebuild their lives. it is the latest in a number of fundraising efforts that began soon after that fire. Efforts that have left the mild mannered EMT humbled and forever grateful.

For EMT Chase, responding to fires is part of the job

“I’ve been to dozens of fires and watched this happen with other people and you sympathize with them and participate in helping them any way you can”, he said.

But with this fire, just five days before Christmas, Aaron found himself in a different position. The fire was at his home in Monmouth and when it was finally out there was nothing left. His first thought was about his kids. Their Christmas was ruined.

“That was the first thing. How am I going to tell my kids. Are they going to be upset. How are they going to spend Christmas and be happy”, he said.

That’s when Aaron’s second family stepped in.

“We were standing there watching the remainder of his home burn down. We knew immediately we had to do something”, said EMT Deputy Chief Josh Wheeler.

EMT’s in the Winthrop Ambulance Service are a tight knit bunch.

“I started doing it because I wanted to help my community and you do become a family. You do things, you share things, experiences, stress with people and you have a bond with people that you don’t have anywhere else outside of your family”, Chase said.

A call went out to the community and it was answered quickly. Aaron says his SUV looked like the Grinch’s sleigh, packed to brim with presents. On Christmas morning this is what his daughter said.

“She said this was the best day of my life and that was really a special thing to hear”, said Chase.

With Christmas now behind them, Aaron, his girlfriend and 3 kids still have a long road ahead of them. His fellow EMT are hosting another fundraiser for them this weekend.

“Aaron is really kind of a silent hero. He’s the kind of guy who will do whatever he can to help somebody out”, said Wheeler.

No matter where the road takes them, Aaron is sure of one thing. It will end right here in this community.

“Especially after experiencing this and what our community has done. We’re not going anywhere else. That’s our home and that’s where we want to stay”, he said.

The benefit dinner and dance is set for Saturday night at the St Francis Parish Hall in Winthrop. There's a DJ and live band. it all kicks off at 530. The ambulance service has also set up Gofund me page for Aaron.

Copyright 2017 WCSH