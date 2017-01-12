Winthrop couple killed in their home died of stab wounds, documents show

This photo posted in September to Alice Balcer's Facebook page shows Andrew Balcer, 17, and his mother Alice, following a running competition. (Photo: Facebook photo via Kennebec Journal)

(Kennebec Journal) — The Winthrop couple killed in their home in late October died of stab wounds and new court documents describe a chilling scene inside the home of Alice and Antonio Balcer.

Their son, Andrew Balcer, 18, faces murder charges in connection with their deaths. Court documents released Thursday show that Andrew Balcer called 911 to say that he had killed both parents and a family dog.

