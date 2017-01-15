Winter weather poses a danger to the homeless. (File Photo by NEWS CENTER) (Photo: Custom)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As the cold temperatures continue to sweep across Maine, they can have a significant impact on people, especially on those without a home. Homeless shelters across Maine are continuing to help those without a warm place to stay.

To put things in perspective in 2015 alone, more than 564,000 people were homeless in the United States in a given night according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness. Of that number it is said more than 200,000 were in families.

Add cold weather to the mix and it could have extremely serious effects. According to the National Weather Service when the temperature gets to around zero degrees and the wind is blowing at 15 miles per hour, it can take around 30 minutes for frostbite to occur.

As the temperatures get colder and the wind picks up it can happen much faster. That's where places such as Preble Street in Portland and the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter, come into play keeping people out of the cold. Just last year the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter helped about 500 people.

If you know someone without a home and that may need help getting out of the cold here are some resources:

