Winter 2017 free snowmobile weekends

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The state of Maine is taking part in two special weekends for those who ride.

The first event runs thru Sunday. It is called the "Maine and New Brunswick Free Trail weekend".

The way it works: any snowmobiler from Maine that is legally registered in the state and who carries the proper insurance can get a free 3 day permit to ride in New Brunswick on the New Brunswick Federation of Snowmobile Clubs trails.

The same goes for those from New Brunswick who wish to ride in Maine. They are allowed to ride in Maine if they have a current registration from New Brunswick.

Next weekend is called the "Tri-State Snowmobile Weekend". That allows any Maine snowmobiler who is legally registered in Maine to ride in Vermont or New Hampshire and those riders that are registered in New Hampshire or Vermont to ride in Maine.

That weekend runs from January 27th thru the 29th. The Warden Service is asking all riders to obey laws, and to always ride with caution.

So far there have been three reported snowmobile deaths throughout the state.

There are also two different snowmobile recalls, both which pose fire hazards.

One involves more than 20,000 sleds made by Arctic Cat. The second about 400 sleds from Yamaha. For more information visit our web article on the recalls by clicking here.

For more information visit the IFW website.

