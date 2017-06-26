WCSH
Winners of TD BEACH to BEACON 10K Sweepstakes

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 1:34 PM. EDT June 26, 2017

NEWS CENTER — Thanks to all those that entered to win the Beach to Beacon Sweepstakes. 

Congratulations to our six winners and good luck on August 5, running the TD BEACH to BEACON 10K. 

  • Melissa Grabenstein, from Topsham   
  • Teresa Larrivee, from Buxton   
  • Lura Robichaud, from Gray   
  • Ruth Lyons, from Orono   
  • Caroline Smith, from Kennebunk   
  • Conrad Whittington, from Buxton   

For more information about the race go here.

