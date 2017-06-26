Winners of TD BEACH to BEACON 10K Sweepstakes

NEWS CENTER — Thanks to all those that entered to win the Beach to Beacon Sweepstakes.

Congratulations to our six winners and good luck on August 5, running the TD BEACH to BEACON 10K.

Melissa Grabenstein, from Topsham

Teresa Larrivee, from Buxton

Lura Robichaud, from Gray

Ruth Lyons, from Orono

Caroline Smith, from Kennebunk

Conrad Whittington, from Buxton

For more information about the race go here.

