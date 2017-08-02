WCSH
Winnebago blowout on Maine Turnpike causes car to rollover

Jessica Lowell, Kennebec Journal , WCSH 10:04 PM. EDT August 02, 2017

LITCHFIELD, Maine (Kennebec Journal) — A crash Tuesday afternoon on the Maine Turnpike in Litchfield slowed traffic in both directions and briefly stopped northbound traffic in the area as damaged vehicles were removed from the highway.

The Maine Turnpike Authority lifted the crash alert at 5:33 p.m., signaling that traffic was moving once again.

