It's Labor Day weekend, which means summer is coming to an end. Every year on this weekend people from near and far flock to Camden to celebrate the town's ties to the sea.

The Camden Windjammer Festival kicked off Friday and ended Sunday. The three-day event honors the town's rich history in shipbuilding and windjammer cruises.

"This isn't just a little tourist town with -- you know -- shops and boutiques and great restaurants," organizer, Holly Edwards, said.

The festival is put together by the town and benefits Camden's Parks and Recreation Department.

Edwards estimates nearly 5,000 people attended the event this year.

Some local store owners say they saw a spike in customers this weekend, as folks do all they can to cherish the last signs of summer.

