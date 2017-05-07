FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (NEWS CENTER) - Fayetteville police have confirmed to NEWS CENTER that Marinna Rollins has been found dead by an apparent suicide.

Rollins, originally from Windham, is accused of tying her service dog 'Huey' to a tree and shooting it five times while her boyfriend videotaped.

Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Jarren Heng, is an active duty serviceman. He is accused of filming while Rollins shot the dog to death.

According to the North Carolina court system's website, Rollins was schedule to appear in court on May 16.

Lt. Todd Joyce says that Rollins died around 3 AM at her Fayetteville residence.

Friends found her there after they were unsuccessful in trying to contact her.

