Windham Police charge person who they say left dog in hot car

(Photo: Costa, Chris)

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Windham charged a person for leaving their dog in a hot car Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that they charged the dog owner with Cruelty to Animals after leaving the dog in a hot car with no water.

Do not leave pets in your vehicle. ACO summonsed owner of dog with Cruelty to Animals today. 94 degrees in vehicle, no water. — Windham Police Dept. (@WindhamPolice) May 17, 2017

