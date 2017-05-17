Windham Police charge person who they say left dog in hot car

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Windham charged a person for leaving their dog in a hot car Wednesday afternoon.
Police reported that they charged the dog owner with Cruelty to Animals after leaving the dog in a hot car with no water.
Do not leave pets in your vehicle. ACO summonsed owner of dog with Cruelty to Animals today. 94 degrees in vehicle, no water.— Windham Police Dept. (@WindhamPolice) May 17, 2017
