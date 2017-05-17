WCSH
Windham Police charge person who they say left dog in hot car

Chris Costa, WCSH 3:35 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Windham charged a person for leaving their dog in a hot car Wednesday afternoon.

Police reported that they charged the dog owner with Cruelty to Animals after leaving the dog in a hot car with no water.

 

 

 

