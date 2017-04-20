Why millennials are changing the way we view success

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Millennials tend to get a bad rep from other generations -- a lot of them say that millennials are nothing like them; a new study by the Census Bureau actually proves that they aren't, and it might not be a bad thing.

The study looked at the four common adult milestones: getting married, having a baby, buying house and getting a job. It compared how those milestones impact young adults today and compared them to young adults 40 years ago. The study found that the big focus of people between 18 and 34 has shifted from those priorities to getting an education.

We asked some millennials what they thought -- they said they base their success off of personal goals, not objects. One said in the past 40 years there has been a big lifestyle change. And she's not wrong, the study shows that our goals have changed. Fewer people are getting married and buying a house before they turn 30 -- which means many of us may be living with mom and dad a lot longer than other generations.

Dr. Steven Cunningham with Husson University believes the last recession really woke some people up -- showing just how important education is compared to some of the other milestones. "Their attitude is why don't I go out and get my education and and get my career started before I go out and buy my own house" Cunningham said.

"It's not an irrational choice, they realize that that is where the value is -- this is my future so I better focus on that, and that's not a bad choice" Cunningham went on to say.

The study concluded that millennials are much more focused on being in a good place financially before settling down and taking on more responsibility, such as homeownership. So millennials still have the same mindset as the generations before them -- they're just taking their time getting there.

