Whooping Cough is on the rise in Maine Schools

WCSH 1:01 PM. EDT April 13, 2017

Yarmouth, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Several cases of Pertussis, other wise known as whooping cough, were recently reported in the Yarmouth and Cumberland-North Yarmouth school systems are part of a statewide surge in the infectious disease this year.according to the Portland Press Herald, Maine has had 88 cases compared to 57 at this time last year. A local Yarmouth pediatrician, Dr. Laura Blaisdell, says Maine's high rates of unvaccinated school children and the vaccines 'waning' effectiveness for teenagers - are the main reasons the disease has come back to the state.  Starting in the fall, Maine will add a seventh-grade booster vaccine that protects against tetanus, diphtheria and Pertussis as part of the regimen of vaccines that students should have before entering school. 

