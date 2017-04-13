Whooping Cough is on the rise in Maine Schools

Yarmouth, Maine (NEWS CENTER) Several cases of Pertussis, other wise known as whooping cough, were recently reported in the Yarmouth and Cumberland-North Yarmouth school systems are part of a statewide surge in the infectious disease this year.according to the Portland Press Herald, Maine has had 88 cases compared to 57 at this time last year. A local Yarmouth pediatrician, Dr. Laura Blaisdell, says Maine's high rates of unvaccinated school children and the vaccines 'waning' effectiveness for teenagers - are the main reasons the disease has come back to the state. Starting in the fall, Maine will add a seventh-grade booster vaccine that protects against tetanus, diphtheria and Pertussis as part of the regimen of vaccines that students should have before entering school.

