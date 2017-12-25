White-out Christmas makes for tricky travel on the roads

WEST GARDINER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – It was a rough day on the roads for holiday travelers Monday with whiteout conditions all across the state.

The Maine Turnpike Authority issued an alert during the height of the storm due to poor visibility on the entire turnpike.

UPDATE: White out conditions entire Turnpike. Use extreme caution. https://t.co/J6wZ31xqpP — Maine Turnpike (@MaineTurnpike) December 25, 2017

The poor visibility and massive snow drifts made it challenging for plow crews to keep up as well.

This as a blizzard warning was issued for a large portion of the southern and central part of the state.

RELATED STORY: Blizzard warning issued for whiteout condition in central, southern Maine

Speeds were lowered on major highways to 45 mph, but many drivers were forced to drive even more slowly at some points.

STAY HOME! I had to make a pit stop on my way back to the station to take a break from this. A white Christmas for sure. #STORMCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/XIgoBj7Hlr — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) December 25, 2017

“They're fun!” Melanie Taylor joked. “No they're pretty bad! Not what I wanted to do for Christmas.”

Taylor and her family made the trek from Machias to Bangor in the storm.

RELATED STORY: Winter storm brings snow for Christmas day

"They're not too bad. We come right along 45-50,” Goodwin said. “It’s just an average day in Maine—Christmas day."



While there were reports of several minor accidents, there have not been any reports of serious injuries.

© 2017 WCSH-TV