Whiskey distilling makes a comeback in Maine

UNION, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The Sweetgrass winery and distillery added whiskey making to their agenda in 2011. Since then, their product has been stored away but on Wednesday, the public got a glimpse as to what will soon be on the market.



Keith Bodine has been in the business for nearly 25 years. With a degree in engineering and wine making he thinks he might’ve mastered the formula for the best whiskey in Maine…



“You kind of have to have faith in the barrel,” he said.



His single malt whiskey comes from a combination of yeast, hot water, and hundreds of pounds of barley from Aroostook county. From there, he gets to work.



“You see the whole process from raw material all the way through something in the bottle and then someone buying that product,” he said.



First he adds hot water to 500 pounds of barley in this mash tank. The hot water washes the sugars out of the grain, and that liquid is transferred to a bin containing yeast.



When the wash is fermented, time for the next step.



Imported from Portugal, an alembic pot still, boils the liquid which separates the water from alcohol. The alcohol vapors travel to the condenser and out comes liquid whiskey.



The whiskey will then be stored in used wine and bourbon barrels for six to eight years, which is where the liquid will get its coloring.

The debut of the whiskey will most likely happen next year but can be sampled in the meantime. The winery will officially open for the season on May first.

