Where to see fireworks this Fourth of July Weekend

Fourth of July - Schedule of Events

July 1st

• Chebeague Island – Waterfront, 9pm

• Beals Island – Perio Point, 9pm

• Bethel – Bethel Inn Resort Golf Course, 9pm

• Fryeburg – Football field, 9pm

• Oxford – Oxford Speedway, 10pm

• Scarborough – Beech Ridge Motor Speedway, 9:15pm

• West Forks – Camping area where Dead and Kennebec rivers meet, 9pm

July 2nd

• Limington – Field near Mill Pond, 9pm

• Mount Vernon – Belgrade Road, 9pm

• Phippsburg – Kenyon Road, 9pm

• Sandford – Pond by Riverside and Emery Roads, dusk

July 3rd

• Baldwin – Baldwin Park, 9:15pm

• Bridgton – Stevens Brook Elementary School, Dusk

• Casco – Sebago Lake, 9:30pm

• Dexter – High School Football Field, 9pm

• Farmington – Prescott Field, 9pm

• Harpswell – Whites Point Road, 9pm

• Poland – Poland Springs Resort, 9pm

• Rangeley – Town park, 9:30pm

• Saco – Funtown/Splashtown, 9:30pm

• Sanford – Number One Pond, dusk

• Westbrook – Presumpscot River, 9:45pm

July 4th

• Auburn – West Pitch Community Park, 9:30pm

• Augusta – Mill Park, 9pm

• Bangor – Penobscot River, 9:30pm & Frenchman’s Bay, 9:15pm

• Bar Harbor – Over Frenchman Bay, 9:15pm

• Bath – Over Kennebec River, 9pm

• Belgrade – Long Pond, dusk

• Biddeford – Hattie’s in Biddeford Pool, 9pm

• Boothbad Harbor – Harbor, 9pm

• Camden – Waterfront, 9pm

• Carrabassett Valley – Airport, 9pm

• Castine – Castine Harbor, 9pm

• Clinton – Fairgrounds – 9:20pm

• Damariscotta – Norris Point, 9pm

• Eastport – Waterfront, 9pm

• Fayette – Camp Vega, 9pm

• Freeport – L.L. Bean, 9pm & snow dump site, 9pm

• Houlton – Houlton Fair, 9pm

• Jackman – Behind town office, 9pm

• Kennebunk – Gooch’s Beach, 9pm

• Lewiston – West Pitch Community Park in Auburn, 9pm

• Limestone – Cavendish Farms, 9pm

• Lubec – Waterfront, 9pm

• Machias – Near Main Street, 9pm

• Millinocket – Athletic fields, 9pm

• Naples – Long Lake, 9:15pm

• Ogunquit – Main Beach, 9pm

• Old Orchard Beach – Palace Playland, 9:45pm

• Otis – Otis Pond, 9pm

• Portland – Stars and Stripes Spectacular, Eastern Prom, 9:20pm & Hadlock Field, 8pm

• Rumford – Hosmer Field, 9pm

• Searsport – Mosman Park, 9pm

• Southwest Harbor – Waterfront, 9pm

• Stonington – West Main Street, 9:15pm

• Thomaston – Behind high school, 9pm

• Winthrop – Norcross Point Boat Launch Area, 9pm

• Wiscasset – Sheepscot River, 9pm

• York – York Beach, 9:30pm

