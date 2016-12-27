What's next for legalizing marijuana in Maine?

A possible timeline for marijuana legalization in Maine per David Boyer of the Marijuana Policy Project.

You, like many other Mainers, may be wondering what's next for recreational marijuana.

Now that the recount is over and the results verified, the act making pot legal is on Governor LePage’s desk.

He hasn’t signed it yet but has until December 31st.

Even if he doesn't sign it, the proclamation will go into effect 30 days after that time.

What happens then remains unclear.

The state legislature could step in and make changes to the law.

The Yes On One team that wrote the legislation says Mainers will likely be allowed to use and give up to two and a half ounces of pot by the end of next month.

They expect the legislature to iron out the rules for marijuana businesses and social clubs over the next year or so.

“There's nine months built into the initiative to flush out the initiative,” said David Boyer, Maine Political Director for the Marijuana Policy Project. “Hopefully in about a year or so stores will be open.”

The rule-making doesn't end at the state level.

Individual cities and towns will decide how they want to regulate marijuana too.

Some are already saying they are considering banning pot outright.

