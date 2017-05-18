Close What's clicking 5/18 What's Clicking? 5/18/2017 WCSH 7:48 AM. EDT May 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here's what's trending online. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS NOW: New tick disease Stealthing epidemic Goldberg Youth Sports commentary 43 year old gymnastics teacher accused of sexually abusing a minor. Woman convicted in childcare death released Gorham crash - March 24 NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Ice Carousel (Ctsy: Snowmobile Northern Maine) Maine girl says 'I am not a distraction' Goose lays eggs at Whole Foods More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - Sizzling... May 18, 2017, 7:08 a.m. Fox reports Former CEO Roger Ailes dead May 18, 2017, 8:55 a.m. Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies at 52 May 18, 2017, 5:26 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs