Close What's clicking 4/11 What's Clicking? 4/11/2017 WCSH 7:24 AM. EDT April 11, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Here's what's clicking. © 2017 WCSH-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS A different kind of coyote Official family statement on the death of Tom Johnston released WX team remembers TJ NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Disturbance in Kennebec County, cause still unknown Saying Goodbye to TJ NOW: Low income housing help Man pulled off United Airways plane set for Louisville NEWSROOM part 3 Fire destroys 3 buildings in Portsmouth, N.H. More Stories 8-year-old, 2 adults killed in San Bernardino… Apr 10, 2017, 2:05 p.m. Maine warden rescues 34-year-old eagle – oldest to… Apr 10, 2017, 5:04 p.m. Delayed test results for Maine students Apr 11, 2017, 6:42 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs