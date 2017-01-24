What works best de-icing your driveway and car

best ways to clear ice from your vehicles and driveways

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Tuesday was a day that we all spent scraping, chipping and breaking apart ice on our cars, walkways and driveways.

There are plenty of ways to deal with ice — from elbow grease to home remedies to a bunch of products you can buy at the hardware store.

Our NEWS CENTER crew bought a bag of calcium chloride and sodium chloride, also known as rock salt, and spread an equal amount of each on the same section of our driveway. After about an hour, which we captured with time-lapse video, both products had melted some of the ice, but the calcium chloride did melt away more.

The temperature was in the upper 20s at the time. According to the manufacturer, the sodium chloride is effective to about 5 degrees above zero and the calcium chloride is effective to 25 below zero. There is a difference in price, too: the sodium chloride cost about $6 per 25-pound bag and the calcium chloride cost about $8 per bag.

When it comes to scraping ice off your windshield — particularly the side windows that don't have a defroster — we tried a few different methods:

One home remedy a Facebook viewer suggested was using a solution that was two parts rubbing alcohol and one part water. We tried that and it freed up the ice a little better than just scraping alone.

But the best option was using a store bought de-icer. It cost $3.75 for an 11-ounce can, but it made the task of scraping off the ice quicker.

Another option that some Facebook fans suggested was just letting your car run with the heater on. For a quick fix, we also used a pitcher filled with hot tap water and that worked well too. That is with temperatures that were in the upper 20s.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ