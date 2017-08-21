What time to see the solar eclipse in Maine

MAINE (NEWS CENTER) — The total solar eclipse will begin in Maine this afternoon and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.

WATCH: Follow the full eclipse from coast to coast

Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. The eclipse begins in Maine at 1:27 p.m. The total eclipse will end near around 4:00 p.m.

What time to see the maximum eclipse in your town or city:

Kittery: 1:28 p.m. with 60.8% obscuration

1:28 p.m. with 60.8% obscuration Sanford: 1:28 p.m. with 60% obscuration

1:28 p.m. with 60% obscuration Biddeford : 1:29 p.m. with 57.5% obscuration

: 1:29 p.m. with 57.5% obscuration Lewiston-Auburn : 1:29 p.m. with 57.6% obscuration

: 1:29 p.m. with 57.6% obscuration Augusta: 1:30 p.m. with 56.5% obscuration

1:30 p.m. with 56.5% obscuration Bangor : 1:32 p.m. with 54.2% obscuration

: 1:32 p.m. with 54.2% obscuration Rockland : 1:31 p.m. with 56.3% obscuration

: 1:31 p.m. with 56.3% obscuration Caribou: 1:32 p.m. with 48.5% obscuration

1:32 p.m. with 48.5% obscuration Bar Harbor:1:33 p.m. with 54.6% obscuration

© 2017 WCSH-TV