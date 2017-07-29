What's that plant called? Take a photo and this new app can tell you.
Ever see a flower on a hike and think "That is beautiful, what's it called?" Well there's an app for that now. It's called PlantSnap. You can take a picture of a plant or flower and the app can tell you its name.
KUSA 8:27 AM. EDT July 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Farewell, Chris Facchini
-
Maine child makes unexpected comeback against cancer using cannabis
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Woman from Maine gets lung transplant
-
N.H. workplace allows pets
-
Scammers targeting Falmouth residents
-
Sen. Collins, back in Maine, talks about last night's Senate vote on 'skinny repeal' health care bill
-
Clown Cleaver
-
NOW: King talks about latest health care vote
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
More Stories
-
Collins: It's time for bipartisan approach on health careJul 28, 2017, 5:53 p.m.
-
NEWS CENTER says farewell to Chris FacchiniJul 28, 2017, 6:54 p.m.
-
Arrest made in Hollis vandalism, one more suspect soughtJul 28, 2017, 9:59 p.m.