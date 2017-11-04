'What a relief,' Orland woman on oxygen has power restored

ORLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Eliza Winder lost power around eight o'clock on Monday morning. Winder is on oxygen and needs electricity to keep her oxygen machine running. She had a back up generator to keep her power on, but that runs on propane.
"I called to get some propane, and they said they couldn't come up here," said Winder.
A power line had fallen across the dirt road leading up to Winder's house, preventing any commercial propane vehicle from getting to her.
"The wires were too low for any big vehicle to get through," said Winder.
Winder's neighbor says he called Emera Maine about the issue multiple times, including Thursday morning. Emera Maine says their records indicate a call to Winder's address at 9:45 on Friday morning.
On Friday afternoon, the cable was moved and Winder's power was restored.
"What a relief," said Winder.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs