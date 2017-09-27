Woman arrested for hit-and-run that killed Westbrook woman

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Westbrook have arrested 32-year-old Natasha Field of Standish, Maine for allegedly hit a pedestrian and then leaving the scene Tuesday night.

Police say 51-year-old Sharon Crawford died at the scene after she was hit at the intersection of Route 25 and Stroudwater Street around 9 p.m.

Police were searching through the eveing for the SUV involved in the hit-and-run and arrested Field at 11:30 p.m. at her home in Standish.

Police have charged Field with aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and violation of a condition of release.

Field is being held at Cumberland County Jail.

