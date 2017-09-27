WCSH
Close
Weather Alert 21 weather alerts
Close

Woman arrested for hit-and-run that killed Westbrook woman

Serious crash in Westbrook

NEWS CENTER , WCSH 9:07 AM. EDT September 27, 2017

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Westbrook have arrested 32-year-old Natasha Field of Standish, Maine for allegedly hit a pedestrian and then leaving the scene Tuesday night. 

Police say 51-year-old Sharon Crawford died at the scene after she was hit at the intersection of Route 25 and Stroudwater Street around 9 p.m.

Police were searching through the eveing for the SUV involved in the hit-and-run and arrested Field at 11:30 p.m. at her home in Standish. 

Police have charged Field with aggravated leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and violation of a condition of release. 

Field is being held at Cumberland County Jail. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories