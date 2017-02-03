Scammer masquerades as CMP worker

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Don't be so quick to hand over your money to someone at your doorstep who claims to represent Central Maine Power.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's office issued that warning on Friday morning. It was prompted by reports of a man going door-to-door in Westbrook, trying to scam money from CMP customers.

The sheriff's office said CMP does not make collections in that way.

People who are subjected to this scam are advised to call Westbrook Police.

Copyright 2017 WCSH