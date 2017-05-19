Parents whose fears were raised by texts from Westbrook High School students about the possibility of a gun on campus were assured by police that no threat was found

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Reports of a gun on campus sent Westbrook High School into lockdown procedures on Friday morning.

Parents outside the school tell NEWS CENTER they received texts from students regarding a gun, and that they were advised to stay down.

Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said a search of the school determined there was no threat

