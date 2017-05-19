WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Reports of a gun on campus sent Westbrook High School into lockdown procedures on Friday morning.
Parents outside the school tell NEWS CENTER they received texts from students regarding a gun, and that they were advised to stay down.
Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts said a search of the school determined there was no threat
NEWS CENTER will update this story as more information is available.
