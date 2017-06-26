Missing 15-year-old girl from Westbrook found safe

(Photo: Photo via Westbrook PD)

*UPDATE* 6/26 3:30p – Smith has been found safe, according to police. They thanked everyone for getting the word out.

WESTBROOK, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Police in Westbrook are asking the public for assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl last seen late Friday night.

Police said Jaedyn Smith was reportedly last seen shortly before 10:30 p.m. on King Street in Westbrook wearing a purple Bonny Eagle hoodie, black leggings and tan flip flops.

Smith is described by police as 5 foot 3 inches and 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Westbrook Police Department at 207-854-0644, ext. 0, or their local police department.

This isn't the first Smith has been reported missing. Police asked for the public's assistance in locating her about eight months ago and she was found safe.

