'All Muslims are Terrorists should be Killed' investigation complete

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) - The Westbrook Police Department has closed its investigation into anti-Muslim threats discovered at an apartment complex in the southern Maine city last summer.



Police launched a hate crime investigation after typewritten messages with the phrase "All Muslims are Terrorists should be Killed" began appearing at the Westbrook Pointe Apartments in August.



After several months, police say they have investigated the case to their fullest extent. No new evidence was uncovered and no suspects have been identified.



Chief Janine Roberts says detectives followed up on every lead that was presented.



The unresolved case fits a national trend. Officials say hate crimes are often not prosecuted and few cases result in a conviction.



Roberts say that although the case has closed, police in Westbrook are committed to making all residents feel safe.

Copyright 2016 WCSH